Maharashtra resident loses Rs 2.4 lakh to 'online job' scam on Telegram

A Maharashtra resident fell victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.4 lakh, as per an official statement on Saturday.

The complainant recently received an enticing offer through the Telegram app, presenting an opportunity for an online job. Initially, the person was assigned simple online tasks and received a certain amount as compensation.

Subsequently, they were enticed by the prospect of higher earnings and were convinced to make "investments." Succumbing to this persuasion, they transferred Rs 2.4 lakh to the fraudsters who maintained communication through the app.

Upon realising that they had been deceived, the incident was reported to the police on Friday.

An official statement indicated that a case has been filed under Section 420 (pertaining to cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Protecting yourself from cyber scams requires a combination of awareness, caution, and adopting good online practices. Here are some tips to help you stay safe:

Be Sceptical: Approach unsolicited offers, messages, or requests with scepticism, especially those promising easy money or quick rewards. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Research: Before engaging with any online offer or opportunity, research the company or individual involved. Look for reviews, official websites, and contact information. Legitimate businesses will have a digital presence that you can verify.

Secure Communication: Be cautious while communicating with unknown individuals or entities online. Use secure platforms and avoid sharing personal or financial information unless you are certain about the legitimacy of the communication.

Check URLs: Before clicking on any links, hover over them to see the actual web address. Scammers often use misleading URLs that resemble legitimate sites. If the URL looks suspicious, do not click on it.

Educate Yourself: Stay informed about common types of cyber scams and frauds. Knowledge is your best defence against falling victim to these schemes.

Protect Personal Information: Be cautious about sharing personal or financial information online. Avoid posting sensitive information on social media platforms or sharing it with unknown contacts.

Verify Requests for Money: If you receive a request for money, especially from someone claiming to be a friend or family member, verify the request through a separate means of communication before sending any funds.

Be Cautious with Email Attachments and Links: Be wary of email attachments and links, especially if they are unexpected or from unknown sources. These could be phishing attempts or contain malware.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a potential scam or suspicious activity, report it to the relevant authorities, such as your local law enforcement or consumer protection agencies.

