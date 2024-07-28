Marvel Studios makes big announcement: Robert Downey Jr. returns to MCU as new character

Robert Downey Jr. is making a dramatic return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but this time as the infamous villain Doctor Doom. The actor, previously known for his iconic role as Iron Man, will portray Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. The announcement was made by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr. himself at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC).

The big reveal happened in Hall H at SDCC, where Downey Jr. took the stage dressed in Doctor Doom's iconic green robe and metal mask. As he unveiled himself, the room erupted in cheers. "New mask, same task," he quipped, confirming his MCU comeback. He added, "What can I say, I like playing complicated characters."

Kevin Feige also confirmed that the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, will return to direct Avengers: Doomsday. The Russo Brothers were present during the announcement and shared their excitement about working with Downey Jr. again. Anthony Russo stated, “If we’re going to bring Doctor Doom to the screen — he is one of the most complex characters, most entertaining characters in all of fiction. If we’re going to do this… then we are going to need the greatest actor in the world.”

Avengers: Doomsday, set for release in May 2026, is the first of two Avengers films that will feature Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. He is also expected to reprise his role in Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for a May 2027 release. This marks another collaboration between Downey Jr. and the Russo Brothers, who previously worked together on Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU is particularly notable because he had announced his retirement from the franchise after Avengers: Endgame. His character, Tony Stark/Iron Man, met a heroic end in that film, seemingly closing the chapter on his MCU journey. Now, with this surprising twist, fans are eagerly anticipating how he will bring Doctor Doom to life on the big screen.

The reaction from fans has been mixed, with many expressing their excitement on social media and some being skeptical of him coming back for a role despite ending his iconic role as Iron Man. Videos of the announcement have gone viral, showcasing Downey Jr.'s dramatic reveal and the enthusiastic response from the audience.