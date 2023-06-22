Marvel Studios uses AI-generated footage in new ‘Secret Invasion’ series and fans are furious: Here’s why

Marvel’s latest series ‘Secret Invasion’ has been released on Disney+ Hotstar but unlike other Marvel series, it is facing backlash on the internet due to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). ‘Secret Invasion’ director, Selim Ali, told Polygon that they have used AI in the series’ opening credits sequence. Fans are outraged because of the use of AI as they consider that the tech is unethical, dangerous and has the potential to eliminate artists’ careers.

Selim explained that the use of AI was a fitting symbol of the mysterious and shape-shifting nature of the “Skrull world” in the series. He admitted that he didn’t really understand how AI works, but was pretty fascinated with ways AI could be used to put in the essence of exactly what he wanted in the series. He stated, “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

The ‘Secret Invasion’ series follows Nick Fury as he uncovers the secret invasion of the Skrull population on Earth. Marvel Studios has previously released series like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Loki, Moon Knight and so on.

The use of AI is a huge debate across industries. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is also urging to limit the use of AI in writing film and television scripts. However, Hollywood studios, who are battling to make streaming services profitable and deal with shrinking ad revenues, have rejected this idea.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger at the use of AI in the Marvel series. Here are a few tweets that you won’t want to miss.

Secret Invasion intro is AI generated. I’m devastated, I believe AI to be unethical, dangerous and designed solely to eliminate artists careers. Spent almost half a year working on this show and had a fantastic experience working with the most amazing people I ever met… June 21, 2023

No way in hell Marvel used AI to create the secret invasion intro, this is the worst intro for any TV show ever #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/XePW5a4CtB — Fdm (@theSnyderKnight) June 21, 2023

Very disappointed that Marvel Studios decided to use AI for the opening credits of Secret Invasion.https://t.co/uojLB4TdOl pic.twitter.com/iSgA7qm4o7 — Kunal - Commissions (4/10) (@HairyShortStack) June 21, 2023

Marvel used AI for the Secret Invasion intro. That *was* a paying job for many artists. Add this to the heap of industry-wide lost work replaced by plagiarism software, aka generative AI. Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/L2P8sCYtke — Kelly McKernan 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Kelly_McKernan) June 21, 2023

secret invasion opening used ai art....... one of the dumbst things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/2UQJJgqsrW — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) June 21, 2023

