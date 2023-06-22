Marvel Studios uses AI-generated footage in new ‘Secret Invasion’ series and fans are furious: Here’s why

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ series follows Nick Fury as he uncovers the secret invasion of the Skrull population on Earth.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion series is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Marvel’s latest series ‘Secret Invasion’ has been released on Disney+ Hotstar but unlike other Marvel series, it is facing backlash on the internet due to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). ‘Secret Invasion’ director, Selim Ali, told Polygon that they have used AI in the series’ opening credits sequence. Fans are outraged because of the use of AI as they consider that the tech is unethical, dangerous and has the potential to eliminate artists’ careers.

Selim explained that the use of AI was a fitting symbol of the mysterious and shape-shifting nature of the “Skrull world” in the series. He admitted that he didn’t really understand how AI works, but was pretty fascinated with ways AI could be used to put in the essence of exactly what he wanted in the series. He stated, “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

The ‘Secret Invasion’ series follows Nick Fury as he uncovers the secret invasion of the Skrull population on Earth. Marvel Studios has previously released series like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Loki, Moon Knight and so on.  

The use of AI is a huge debate across industries. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is also urging to limit the use of AI in writing film and television scripts. However, Hollywood studios, who are battling to make streaming services profitable and deal with shrinking ad revenues, have rejected this idea.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger at the use of AI in the Marvel series. Here are a few tweets that you won’t want to miss.

Published on: Jun 22, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
