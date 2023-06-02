Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker to Miles Morales seamless character switching confirmed

The recent gameplay footage of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 showcased during Sony's PlayStation Showcase has provided fans with a glimpse into the exciting experience of playing as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the same game. The action-packed set piece demonstrated seamless character switching, leaving fans eager to learn more about how this mechanic will work throughout the single-player game. Fortunately, Insomniac, the developer behind the game, has shed some light on this aspect.

Creative director Bryan Intihar explained to Eurogamer that during the main story, the player's ability to switch between Peter and Miles will be controlled by the game. The switching will be done strategically to serve the narrative, ensuring a cohesive and engaging experience. Insomniac has designed specific content around each character, as well as content that allows players to choose either character. Furthermore, in the open world, players will have the freedom to effortlessly switch between Peter and Miles with a simple button press.

Thanks to the capabilities of the PlayStation 5, the character switching will happen swiftly, reminiscent of the system seen in Grand Theft Auto V. The console's impressive loading times, previously showcased in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will allow players to traverse from one end of Manhattan to the other in just a matter of seconds, enhancing the seamless gameplay experience.

In addition to the character-switching mechanics, both Peter and Miles will have their own unique skill trees. Furthermore, there will be a shared skill tree, enabling players to utilise certain abilities with either character. The gameplay reveals demonstrated Miles utilising evolved Venom powers, while Peter showcased Symbiote abilities. Upgrading these abilities will be possible within their respective skill trees, offering players a chance to customise and enhance their preferred playstyles.

Insomniac has expanded the game's map in the sequel by including Queens and Brooklyn, making it roughly twice the size of the previous two games. The developer has also promised unexpected situations and unique encounters, such as a battle on the river between the two cities. These additions aim to deliver fresh and exciting gameplay moments that fans can eagerly anticipate.

While a specific release date for Spider-Man 2 has not been revealed by Insomniac, the developer has reassured fans that the PlayStation 5 exclusive is on track to arrive in the fall, ensuring that players will soon be able to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of Marvel's Spider-Man once again.

