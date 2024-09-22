McLaren's Lando Norris wins Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix; Max Verstappen P2, Oscar Piastri P3

Lando Norris delivered a masterful performance under the intense heat and humidity of the Singapore Grand Prix, securing his third victory of the season and further tightening the Formula One championship race.

Starting from pole position, the 24-year-old McLaren driver showcased impressive control, navigating the challenging Marina Bay street circuit with precision, even brushing the walls a couple of times. Despite the pressure, Norris led every lap, ultimately crossing the finish line a commanding 20.945 seconds ahead of his main rival, Max Verstappen.

"It was an amazing race," said a breathless Norris after securing his third career victory. "A few too many close calls, I had a couple of little moments in the middle, but it was well controlled, I think. The car was mega. I could push, we were flying the whole race and at the end could just chill. So it was a nice race, still tough, I'm a bit out of breath, but a very fun one."

Norris's victory significantly narrows the gap to Verstappen in the championship standings. Verstappen's lead has been slashed from 59 points to 52 points with six rounds, including three sprint races, still to go.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured third place, marking a triumphant 1-3 finish for the team and extending their lead over Red Bull in the constructors' standings to a comfortable 41 points.

Verstappen, despite a somewhat lonely race, acknowledged the challenging weekend, stating, "On a weekend when we knew that we were going to struggle, to be P2 is a good achievement. Of course, we are not happy with second. Now we just have to try and improve more and more and that's what we will try to do."

George Russell of Mercedes finished in fourth place, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fifth and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in sixth.

Daniel Ricciardo, in what was potentially his last race, pitted late for soft tyres to snatch the fastest lap point from Norris, a gesture that helped his former teammate and friend Verstappen. "Thank you, Daniel," Verstappen expressed over the team radio.

Remarkably for the demanding Singapore circuit, the race was largely incident-free with only two retirements and no safety car deployments.

The Singapore Grand Prix has injected fresh excitement into the Formula One championship battle, with Norris emerging as a serious contender to Verstappen's dominance.