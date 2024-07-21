McLaren's Oscar Piastri wins Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix; Lando Norris P2, Lewis Hamilton P3

Oscar Piastri achieved a childhood dream at the Hungarian Grand Prix, claiming his first-ever Formula One victory in a tense and dramatic race. The Australian rookie led a dominant McLaren one-two finish, but the team's strategic decisions, particularly the late-race team orders that saw Lando Norris relinquish the lead, left a cloud hanging over the celebration.

Piastri, starting alongside polesitter Norris on the front row, seized the lead off the line while Verstappen, starting third, engaged in a first-lap tussle that dropped him down the order. “Very, very special. This is really the day I dreamed of as a kid, standing on the top step of an F1 podium," beamed a jubilant Piastri.

However, a strategic pit stop sequence saw Norris inherit the lead, setting up an intra-team battle. With Norris building a comfortable gap, McLaren made the call – Norris was to let Piastri through for the win. This ignited a fiery exchange over the radio.

“I know you'll do the right thing," Norris was urged, to which he retorted, "Well you should have pitted him first."

Norris' reluctance was palpable, but with the team reiterating their desire for a Piastri victory and emphasising the importance of teamwork in a championship fight, he eventually yielded.

"The team asked me to do it, so that's it," a visibly deflated Norris stated after the race, making no effort to conceal his disappointment.

The McLaren drama wasn't the only source of tension. Verstappen, struggling with brake balance issues and questioning Red Bull's strategy, frequently voiced his frustrations over the team radio. His race was further compromised by a collision with Lewis Hamilton, who was battling back after a poor start. Despite the clash, Hamilton managed to secure a podium finish, his 200th in Formula One – a remarkable achievement.

