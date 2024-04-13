Meet the Google Pixel 8a leaked in 4 vibrant and fun colours

Google is gearing up to unveil its latest addition to the Pixel lineup, the eagerly anticipated Google Pixel 8a. This new smartphone is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, offering a blend of familiar design elements and updated features.

Scheduled to be announced at the upcoming Google I/O event in May, the Pixel 8a is expected to hit the market shortly thereafter, offering consumers a choice of four distinct colours now leaked by Android Headlines: Obsidian, Mint, Porcelain, and Bay. While these hues may sound familiar to Pixel enthusiasts, they signify a continuation of Google's signature aesthetic.

Drawing inspiration from its predecessor, the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8a is poised to maintain a sleek and sophisticated look, complete with a matte-textured back. The device is anticipated to boast a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, providing users with a vibrant and responsive viewing experience. Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is rumoured to feature the Tensor G3 processor, delivering smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. Additionally, users can expect a robust 4,500mAh battery to keep them powered throughout the day.

In terms of photography, the Pixel 8a is expected to retain the impressive camera setup of its predecessor, featuring a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. While no major hardware upgrades are anticipated, Google's track record of camera enhancements suggests that users can still expect exceptional image quality.

The Pixel 8a's debut at Google I/O follows a pattern established by previous entries in the Pixel A-series, which have traditionally been unveiled at the annual event. However, deviations from this timeline, such as the delayed releases of the Pixel 4a and 5a due to the pandemic, have occurred in recent years. With the Pixel 6a and 7a both making their debut at Google I/O in 2022 and 2023 respectively, it seems likely that the Pixel 8a will follow suit.

As for pricing, speculation abounds regarding the Pixel 8a's affordability. With the Pixel 7a seeing a price increase last year, bringing it closer to the cost of the Pixel 8, consumers may be wondering what to expect in terms of pricing for the Pixel 8a. While the Pixel 7a currently retails for $499, industry insiders suggest that the Pixel 8a could maintain a similar price point or potentially increase to $549. However, with Google reportedly set to launch three Pixel 9 models later this year, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, there is speculation that the Pixel 8a could be priced competitively to offer consumers exceptional value.