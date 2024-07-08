Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ launched in India at Rs 66 lakh; check availability and more

Mercedes-Benz has launched its all-new electric SUV in India called Mercedes EQA 250+. Its pricing in India starts from Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is available in seven colours, namely Polar White Hi-tech Silver, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, Spectral Blue, Patagonia Red, and Mountain Grey Magno.

The EV boasts a sporty look and is equipped with 19-inch AMG 10-spoke light-alloy wheels and rose gold-titanium grey upholstery. To give a luxurious touch, the multifunction sports steering wheel comes with nappa leather. The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ comes with 70.5kWh battery pack coupled with a single electric motor that is claimed to offer a range of 560 on a single full charge.

The new all-electric EQA is here!#SwitchOnToStandOut #EQA #MercedesBenzIndia pic.twitter.com/Abd7SBNfBZ — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) July 8, 2024

As per the company, the EQA can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in seven hours and 15 minutes with an 11kW AC charger. It can charge from 10-80 per cent in just 35 minutes via a 100kW DC charger.

The key features of the EV Mercedes me connect with Over The Air updates, AI-powered "Hey Mercedes," and live updates via Car2X. The SUV comes with three customisable displays—discreet, classic, and sporty—along with EQ-specific displays and functions such as live traffic information, remote engine start, and voice integration with Alexa and Google.

In terms of features, it comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, gesture control, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable tailgate, four drive modes, panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch screens, and seven airbags. It also has a boot space with 340 liters capacity. As for the interiors, you will also get Titanium grey Artico leather upholstery in a combination with rosé gold-coloured fabric. The turbine blades in the outlets are rosé gold coloured. In addition to this, it comes with Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos.

As per an official statement by Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, “Customers are increasingly adopting sustainable lifestyle and their choice of vehicle manifests these changing preferences. With the EQAand EQB, we are targeting young customers desiring sporty, dynamic, highly intuitive BEVs, which are practical, offering ownership experience better than ICE counterparts. While the EQA is Mercedes-Benz’s most successful BEV worldwide, the EQB 350 debuts in a 5-seater configuration, continuing to offer young families a practical, stylish and long-range BEV, suitable for both city and highway travel.”