Netanyahu wanted to attack Iran before elections but Trump did not give the green light: Report

One reason Trump declined was that Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Eyal Zamir told US General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that an attack could harm the elections and lead to their postponement, the source added.

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Israel’s Channel 12 News reported an “unprecedented” confrontation between Zamir and Netanyahu less than 48 hours before Tuesday’s vote. Zamir reportedly received a directive from the political leadership concerning Iran but sought an in-depth discussion and legal authorisations, fearing the operation could trigger an immediate conflict through a miscalculation.

Defence Minister Israel Katz described the report as “completely baseless and false.”

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Israel had been preparing for possible additional attacks against Iran over the previous week and lobbying US officials to support and complement the strikes, a third source briefed on the matter told CNN. However, senior US officials, including Trump, urged Israel to hold off, signalling that joint operations could take place soon.

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Israel appears to have delayed immediate plans for further strikes while preparing for potential joint operations with the US, likely after the American midterm elections, the sources said.

Israel also needs US support for missile defence, the source briefed on the matter added. Iran and the Houthis would likely retaliate against an attack, while Israel’s defensive munitions have been strained during the war.

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Recent US intelligence assessments indicate Netanyahu and his allies still lack a clear strategic objective beyond demonstrating “progress” and continuing to degrade the Iranian regime.

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Netanyahu said at an IDF graduation ceremony this week that his directive to the military, Mossad and other security branches was to topple Iran’s regime.

“The plans are ready, waiting for Trump’s approval, could be after the midterms,” a source told CNN.

