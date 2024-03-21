Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces new WhatsApp feature; now pin 3 messages in WhatsApp Chats

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new feature for WhatsApp chats. You can now pin up to three messages in a chat on WhatsApp. This provides more flexibility and function within chats. So far, users could only pin a single message on the chats.

Zuckerberg made the announcement via his own WhatsApp Channel. He shared a snapshot of the feature in action. The user can swipe through the three different pinned chats that will be contained in a single bar on top of the chats.

Related Articles

WhatsApp new UPI feature

WhatsApp is also working on a new UPI-related feature to make payments simpler. In a recent update to the Beta version, a QR code scanner icon was placed at the top of the chats list. This new feature is a push to make WhatsApp a go-to payments option. This new feature also comes at a time when many Paytm users migrated to other apps due to the limitations placed by the Reserve Bank of India on the Paytm Payments Bank.

WhatsApp Voice Transcription Feature

Another WhatsApp feature that was spotted in the beta version of the app by WABetaInfo, claims that WhatsApp will soon allow users to transcribe the voice messages within the app. This will help users who don't prefer communicating via voice notes.