Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now richer than Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Mark Zuckerberg was also seen celebrating Facebook's 20th birthday via his WhatsApp Channels. He shared a video where he is seen blowing off candles on cakes in the shape of the number 20

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has now surpassed Bill Gates, becoming the fourth richest person in the world. This development comes in the wake of a 22 percent surge in Meta’s stock price, which increased Zuckerberg’s wealth by more than $28 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, his net worth now stands at a staggering $170 billion, which is far ahead of Gates’ $145 billion net worth.

According to the list, the only individuals richer than Zuckerberg are Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. Furthermore, Zuckerberg is expected to get approximately $174 million in cash when Meta disburses its first-ever dividend in March. He is the owner of around 350 million Class A and B shares, all of which are eligible for the dividend. If Meta continues its 50-cent quarterly dividend, Zuckerberg’s annual earnings will exceed $690 million.

Mark Zuckerberg was also seen celebrating Facebook's 20th birthday via his WhatsApp Channels. He shared a video where he is seen blowing off candles on cakes in the shape of the number 20. He also shared a montage of his journey on Instagram. The post was a compilation of Facebook's history since the website was launched as a college-level social media platform.

Also read: 'I’m sorry for everything you’ve been through': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologises to parents of children harmed by social media 

Also read: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces new features for WhatsApp Channels; check new polls, voice update features

Published on: Feb 05, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
