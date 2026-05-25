Meta, the social media giant, has been undergoing a major workforce restructuring, from laying off over 8000 employees to shifting over 7000 employees to support its expanding AI initiatives. Alongside these changes, Meta also told employees that it will be tracking keystrokes and mouse clicks on work devices to train its AI agents. Reportedly, all these changes have been made to broadly adopt AI across the workflow, and the company is also expanding its investment for AI infrastructure.

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Meta's AI future and restructuring plans

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the majority of these decisions are being managed by Meta’s chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth. He has been working with Mark Zuckerberg for over 20 years, and is now being directed to lead Meta’s AI-driven efforts. The report highlighted that Bosworth is known for being outspoken and aggressive in pushing Meta’s technical direction, especially in areas like AI and infrastructure.

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He reportedly did not offer flexibility or apologies when employees asked to opt out of certain initiatives. On privacy concerns over employee tracking, he advised employees not to use personal email on company devices.

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In an internal memo, Bosworth told employees, “Our role is to direct, review and help them improve,” as it scales efforts to build AI agents that can do work on their behalf.

“We’re already seeing some tasks that used to take hours now take minutes, and soon we won’t need to be in the loop on some tasks at all,” he added. It is suggested that he wants large teams with a few or no managers. Furthermore, he plans to eliminate traditional planning documents and written proposals; he prefers teams to build and test working prototypes directly.

Must read: Meta layoffs 2026: Severance package and benefits offered to over 8000 employees

The report highlighted that Meta is planning to reduce human involvement in certain processes by expanding automation for more tasks. Because of this, employees are starting to worry about the long-term impact on jobs. Now, employees are concerned about how the future AI-driven transformation will be fully implemented.

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Bosworth has been part of Meta’s crucial projects, ranging from its advertising business, Metaverse, to its battlefield technology for American soldiers, and now the company’s transformation to an AI-first model. Now, as Meta continues to streamline management layers and reduce reliance on traditional workflows, the company's collaboration between human-driven and AI-driven work is becoming increasingly blurred.