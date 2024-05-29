Microsoft introduces Copilot bot for Telegram users; here's how it works

Microsoft has introduced an official Copilot bot within the messaging app Telegram. This bot allows users to search, ask questions, and converse with the AI chatbot. Currently in beta, Copilot for Telegram is free for users on both mobile and desktop. Users can chat with Copilot for Telegram like a regular conversation on the app. It is an official Microsoft bot, verified with a checkmark and the username @CopilotOfficialBot.

Related Articles

How to use

To use it, search for @CopilotOfficialBot and verify it's the official bot. You'll need to share your Telegram phone number with Microsoft. The bot can handle text requests, perform internet searches, suggest movies, create workout routines, help with coding, translate conversations, and provide quick facts.

Several AI companies now offer access to their language models through messaging apps. Meta has added Meta AI to its chat apps, including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram messaging, and you can chat with Gemini inside Google Messages on Android phones.

Copilot for Telegram is similar to other Copilots but has some limitations. It is limited to text requests and cannot generate images, though it can search the internet for information.

According to Microsoft, Copilot for Telegram can suggest movies, generate workout routines, assist with coding tasks, translate conversations, and find quick facts online. Users are limited to 30 interactions per day. Microsoft has been expanding its Copilots across various platforms, including business applications, PCs, and Microsoft 365. There is also a paid version that offers access to the latest AI models for $20 a month.