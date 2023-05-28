'Misinformation tends to travel faster than truth': MoS IT Chandrasekhar on need for Digital Data Protection Bill

The forthcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India is expected to bring about significant changes in the behaviour of platforms that have long exploited or misused personal data, according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. In an interview with PTI, the Minister of State for IT and Electronics addressed concerns surrounding the government-appointed fact-checking body, emphasising that the move is not intended as a form of censorship, but rather as an opportunity for the government to counter misinformation and clarify any false information about it—a crucial aspect of a democracy.

Chandrasekhar stressed the distinction between misinformation and the right to free speech, highlighting the alarming speed and reach of false information compared to the truth. He emphasised the importance of allowing the government to refute falsehoods that are aimed at creating hatred, inciting violence, or fostering mistrust, clarifying that this initiative is not a crackdown on free speech but rather a means of debunking patently false claims.

“Misinformation tends to travel 10-15 times faster and reaches an audience 20-50 times more, than truth. It is absolutely critical that in a democracy if someone says something false about the government, to create hatred, to incite violence, or to just create mistrust, the government must have an opportunity to say no, this is not true," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister's comments are significant given concerns raised in some quarters regarding the power of the government to identify and flag false information related to itself. Chandrasekhar sought to clarify any misunderstandings, explaining that moderating misinformation is already mandated for platforms seeking Section 79 protection according to the rules introduced in October 2022. The fact-checking unit aims to assist platforms in identifying false content specifically related to the government, rather than creating an alternative narrative about it.

Turning to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) bill, which is set to be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament, Chandrasekhar expressed confidence that the draft legislation, following extensive consultations, is a world-class piece of legislation. He firmly believed that the DPDP Bill would drive substantial behavioural changes among platforms that have previously exploited or misused personal data. While those platforms that have acted responsibly will not be affected, he noted that those that have engaged in data misuse, consumer tracking, and the use of cookies will need to undergo significant behavioural changes. Chandrasekhar emphasised that the bill aims to strike a balance between protecting consumer rights and enabling innovation and investment.

Regarding penalties for non-compliance by big tech companies, the minister stated that the aim is not to compete with the European Union on the size of penalties. Instead, the penalties outlined in the bill are designed to incentivise data fiduciaries and platforms to adhere to the law and act responsibly. Chandrasekhar noted that the days when platforms could exploit consumer data are coming to an end, with the bill granting Indian consumers powers to inquire about and access their data held by platforms.

In response to the issue of spam calls on WhatsApp, the minister confirmed that the government has raised the problem with WhatsApp and other messaging companies, deeming it unacceptable. He acknowledged the prompt response and efforts made by these companies to find solutions. Additionally, the government has requested information about the overseas telecom carriers responsible for originating these spam calls, enabling them to address the issue with the carriers and consider potential actions if the problem persists.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that the government and technology players are not adversaries but partners working together. He asserted that a safe and trusted internet for India's 1.2 billion consumers benefits businesses, the government, and citizens alike.

