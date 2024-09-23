Modi US visit: PM attends tech CEO roundtable in New York, Google CEO Sundar Pichai among CEOs present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable with the CEOs of American tech companies including Google and Adobe. In the roundtable anchored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in New York, Modi focused on fostering collaborations in cutting-edge fields such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and biotechnology.

He also shared details of his meeting on X. The Prime Minister wrote: “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India.”

Prominent attendees at the event included Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su, and Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's rising role as a global innovation hub and encouraged U.S. companies to explore the opportunities arising from the country's expanding digital and technology sectors.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Prime Minister underscored India's growth potential in his meeting with leading American CEOs. "PM @narendramodi engaged with top tech leaders and CEOs from the U.S. during a roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering in New York today," Jaiswal shared on X.

Addressing a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in New York, Modi coined the term "American-Indian spirit" as the new global AI force.

“For the world, AI stands for artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also represents the American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world... I salute the Indian diaspora here,” he said. Modi also thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the warm invitation to his home in Delaware. "Wherever I travel, global leaders always praise the Indian diaspora. Yesterday, President Biden welcomed me to his home in Delaware. His warmth was truly touching. This honor belongs to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the millions living here. I am grateful to President Biden and to all of you,” he remarked.

Modi’s next stop is the “Summit of the Future” at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech before returning to India.