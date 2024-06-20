scorecardresearch
More Infosys IT employees opted for flexible work policies this year: Report

Infosys continues to support remote working options while other companies enforce stricter return-to-office policies. This approach reflects Infosys's adaptability and commitment to employee comfort and flexibility.

As many companies enforce stricter return-to-office policies post-pandemic, Infosys, one of India's leading IT firms, is witnessing growth with its flexible approach. Infosys continues to support remote working options. According to a report by The Economic Times, Infosys' ESG (environmental, social, and governance) report highlights a significant increase in remote working among its employees. In FY24, 84 per cent of Infosys employees utilized remote working options, up from 75 per cent in FY23. However, this figure peaked at 97 per cent in fiscal 2022 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging the preference for remote work, especially from base locations in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Infosys has strategically expanded its operations to these areas. The company opened new offices in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in FY24. This move aims to boost local ecosystems and alleviate urban pollution and water stress.

The ESG report also highlights that Infosys has established smaller offices within tier-1 cities to reduce the travel burden of employees. The North Gate office in Bengaluru is an example, designed to reduce commute stress and tap into local talent pools.

In its FY24 annual report, Infosys emphasized that the hybrid work model prioritises employee comfort, balancing the flexibility of working from home with the option of office work. This model adapts to different employee contexts, whether they are based in the same city as their office or in other locations.

New offices in smaller cities

Infosys has been proactive in setting up offices in various locations across India, including Visakhapatnam, Noida, Hubballi, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Coimbatore. Recently, the company introduced a transfer policy with incentives for employees willing to relocate to its Hubballi development center, aiming to bolster its presence in the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

Published on: Jun 20, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
