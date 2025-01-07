scorecardresearch
Moto G05 with Android 15, 50MP camera, 6.67" 90Hz display launched: See price, specs

Moto G05 is an entry-level smartphone with vegan leather design, Android 15 as well as the brightest display in its segment.

Motorola today launched the Moto G05, a new entry-level smartphone. It packs a 6.67" HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate as well as up to 1000 nits peak brightness, which is a segment-first feature. This is also the first phone in its price segment to run Android 15 out of the box. 

The phone comes in two Pantone finishes -  Forest Green and Plum Red. It features a premium vegan leather finish on the back. Motorola has also bundled in the segment’s only dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio with 7x more bass on the Moto G05. The company is also promising 2 years of security updates on the device, but it hasn't specified the OS updates yet. 

Moto G05 Display

  • 6.67" HD+ LCD screen
  • 90Hz refresh rate,
  • up to 1000 nits peak brightness,
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Moto G05 Performance

  • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor 
  • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 8GB additional virtual RAM 
  • 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
  • Android 15 out of the box

Moto G05 Cameras

  • 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash
  • 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture

Moto G05 Battery and Charging

  • 5200mAh battery
  • 18W fast charging with USB Type-C

Moto G05 Dimensions and other features

  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Dimensions: 165.67 x 75.98 x 8.17mm; Weight: 188.8g
  • Dust and Splash resistant (IP52)

Moto G05 Price and Availability

The Moto G05 is priced at ₹6,999. It will go on sale starting January 13, 2025, 12pm onwards. Motorola is only selling a single storage variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and other retail stores.

Published on: Jan 07, 2025, 1:30 PM IST
