Moto G05 with Android 15, 50MP camera, 6.67" 90Hz display launched: See price, specs

Motorola today launched the Moto G05, a new entry-level smartphone. It packs a 6.67" HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate as well as up to 1000 nits peak brightness, which is a segment-first feature. This is also the first phone in its price segment to run Android 15 out of the box.

Related Articles

The phone comes in two Pantone finishes - Forest Green and Plum Red. It features a premium vegan leather finish on the back. Motorola has also bundled in the segment’s only dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio with 7x more bass on the Moto G05. The company is also promising 2 years of security updates on the device, but it hasn't specified the OS updates yet.

Moto G05 Display

6.67" HD+ LCD screen

90Hz refresh rate,

up to 1000 nits peak brightness,

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Moto G05 Performance

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 8GB additional virtual RAM

64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 15 out of the box

Moto G05 Cameras

50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash

8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture

Moto G05 Battery and Charging

5200mAh battery

18W fast charging with USB Type-C

Moto G05 Dimensions and other features

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dimensions: 165.67 x 75.98 x 8.17mm; Weight: 188.8g

Dust and Splash resistant (IP52)

Moto G05 Price and Availability

The Moto G05 is priced at ₹6,999. It will go on sale starting January 13, 2025, 12pm onwards. Motorola is only selling a single storage variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and other retail stores.