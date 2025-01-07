Moto G05 with Android 15, 50MP camera, 6.67" 90Hz display launched: See price, specs

Motorola today launched the Moto G05, a new entry-level smartphone. It packs a 6.67" HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate as well as up to 1000 nits peak brightness, which is a segment-first feature. This is also the first phone in its price segment to run Android 15 out of the box.
The phone comes in two Pantone finishes - Forest Green and Plum Red. It features a premium vegan leather finish on the back. Motorola has also bundled in the segment’s only dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio with 7x more bass on the Moto G05. The company is also promising 2 years of security updates on the device, but it hasn't specified the OS updates yet.
Moto G05 Display
Moto G05 Performance
Moto G05 Cameras
Moto G05 Battery and Charging
Moto G05 Dimensions and other features
Moto G05 Price and Availability
The Moto G05 is priced at ₹6,999. It will go on sale starting January 13, 2025, 12pm onwards. Motorola is only selling a single storage variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and other retail stores.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today