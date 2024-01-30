Moto G24 Power with 6,000mAh battery launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check price, specs, sale offers

Motorola has launched a budget smartphone in India called Moto G24. The highlights of this handset include its 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.6-inch display, a 50MP rear camera and MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. As per the company, it comes with IP52 water-repellent design. It will go on sale in India next week.

Moto G24 Power price, sale offers

Moto G24 Power is launched in India in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 9,999. In terms of colours, you will get Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colour variants.

Moto G24 Power will go on sale in India on February 7 at 12 pm Flipkart, Motorola.in and in select retail stores. As for the sale offers, you will get an additional Rs 750 exchange bonus for exchanging old devices.

The new #MotoG24Power has all that you need and more. Be it looks or a powerful battery, this is a phone which #DikheMastChaleZabardast.

Sale begins on 7th Feb starting at ₹8,249 @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo, and all leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/oHE6hYFvrw January 30, 2024

Moto G24 Power 5G specifications

Moto G24 Power 5G features a 6.65-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offers 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 16GB RAM. The smartphone also offers 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with 3D acrylic glass build.

For photography, Moto G24 Power comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, you will get 16MP front facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, it comes with IP52-rated water-repellent build. In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Moto G24 Power 5G also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also features speakers that support Dolby Atmos technology.

