NASA astronaut Sunita Williams live broadcast from space: How to watch online

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will be addressing the public live from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 10 at 11 AM ET (8:30 PM IST). Williams and her crewmate, Butch Wilmore, will provide updates on their mission and current activities on the ISS.

Williams and Wilmore arrived at the ISS on June 6 aboard the Boeing Starliner for what was supposed to be a 10-day mission. However, their return has been delayed due to technical issues with the spacecraft. Engineers discovered helium leaks and other problems in several thrusters, extending their stay on the ISS.

Despite the delay, NASA has confirmed that Williams and Wilmore are safe and well-supplied for a longer stay. The Starliner can remain docked at the ISS for up to 45 days, providing ample time for engineers to resolve the issues. A new return date has not been set yet.

Currently, there are nine crew members on the ISS. Williams has been busy disassembling and emptying racks for future missions, while Wilmore has been handling trash and discarded gear inside the Cygnus spacecraft. Their work is crucial for collecting data for future long-duration Starliner flights.

How to watch the live broadcast

NASA will stream the live event on several platforms, including NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the NASA website. To catch the live broadcast, tune in on July 10 at 8:30 PM IST.

Primary objective of Sunita Williams' space mission

The main goal of the Boeing Starliner mission is to test the spacecraft with astronauts on board as it flies to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission will check if the Starliner works well, is safe, and reliable.

NASA and Boeing want to make sure the Starliner is ready for regular trips with astronauts. This will help NASA keep a strong and lasting human spaceflight program. It also means the Starliner can safely take astronauts to and from the ISS, boosting the U.S. abilities in space exploration and research.

NASA and Boeing are working to bring Wilmore and Williams home safely. They are also collecting important information to make future flights better. Fixing these issues is important not just for this mission, but also for the future of the Starliner program and NASA's human spaceflight efforts. We can expect some announcements in this regard during the telecast today.