NASA unveils streaming service NASA+; beta site up, app update coming soon

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is embarking on an exciting journey of technological advancements to improve the overall user experience and accessibility of its online platforms. As part of this initiative, NASA is revamping its main websites to offer a seamless and enriching browsing experience to its viewers.

The upcoming updates to the nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites are set to encompass a comprehensive array of information, ranging from the agency's groundbreaking missions and cutting-edge research to valuable climate data and the latest updates on the ambitious Artemis program. By integrating user feedback, NASA aims to continuously enhance these websites, making them more informative, interactive, and user-friendly.

In addition to the website revamp, NASA is even launching of its on-demand streaming platform, NASA+. This platform will offer unparalleled access to the agency's captivating Emmy Award-winning live coverage. NASA+ will also feature brand-new series dedicated to exploring the wonders of the cosmos.

To make NASA+ easily accessible to viewers worldwide, the streaming service will be available on multiple major platforms. Users can access it through the NASA App, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices. Furthermore, NASA+ will be seamlessly integrated with popular streaming media giants like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, ensuring a wide reach and providing an immersive experience on various devices.

To fine-tune the user experience and to ensure the platform's readiness, NASA has launched a beta website for NASA+. This early preview enables the public to explore the upcoming service and actively participate in its development by providing valuable feedback. The beta website can be accessed at beta.nasa.gov, and users are encouraged to share their thoughts and suggestions, as NASA will utilise this input to make ongoing improvements on a rolling basis.

NASA envisions several additional enhancements, including the integration of the upcoming websites with the agency's extensive multimedia libraries. While the precise launch date for the NASA+ streaming service is yet to be announced, the beta website's release is a promising step towards a revolutionary era of space-related content and engagement.

