‘Needs to be celebrated like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day...’: Aman Gupta hails celebration of National Startup Day  

Entrepreneur Aman Gupta, who is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of boAt, hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's focus on incubating startups as these “are the heartbeat of this nation”.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Gupta wrote, “9 years ago, honourable PM @narendramodi and Hon Minister @PiyushGoyal introduced it, and I truly believe it needs to be celebrated with the same grandeur we give Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and so many others… Kyunki why not?”

“Startups are the heartbeat of this nation. In just a short time, we’re already the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world. And soon, we’ll be the first — I know it!” he added.

According to the boAt co-founder, startups are more than just businesses — they’re engines of innovation, job creation, stories of risks and rewards and global recognition.

“Credits to the founders from every corner of India dreaming, hustling, building, and growing 😊 I love nothing more than being one of them and supporting so many of them. So here’s to the dreamers, doers, and risk-takers — Happy National Startup Day! We’re just getting started🙏🏻” he concluded.

Gupta was one of the young entrepreneurs, who were invited as an official delegation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris in 2013 where he spoke about ‘Make In India’ and Indian startups at the Indo-French CEO Forum.

Lauding PM Modi, he had said, “I used to see second and third gen entrepreneurs at state visits as official delegation with the Prime Minister but now new age entrepreneurs like myself are also being invited on such visits. This is a significant moment for us.”

National Startup Day, celebrated annually on January 16, is a tribute to the innovative spirit of Indian entrepreneurs. The National Startup Day 2025, also known as “UDYAMOTSAV 2025”, will highlight the government's initiatives to support the startup ecosystem.