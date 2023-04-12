Netflix orders Stranger Things animated series set in the same universe

Netflix is expanding the popular Stranger Things franchise with a new animated series set in the same universe. While details about the show are scarce, it has been revealed that it was developed by Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions. Robles has previously created hit animated shows such as Random! Cartoons, Fanboy & Chum Chum, and Glitch Techs, as reported by Variety.

The Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, will executive produce the animated series through their production company, Upside Down Pictures. They are joined by Robles and Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, who are also under overall deals at Netflix, according to Variety.

In a statement, the Duffer brothers expressed their excitement about bringing the animated version of "Stranger Things" to life. They revealed that they had always dreamed of an animated version of the show, reminiscent of the Saturday morning cartoons they loved as kids. They praised Robles and his team, saying that the scripts and artwork were incredible, and promised fans more adventures in the world of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things has been a global phenomenon since its debut in 2016, and it remains one of Netflix's most popular original series. In February 2022, the show was renewed for a fifth and final season.

In July 2022, Netflix announced its plans for both a live-action spinoff series and a stage show, which the Duffer brothers are executive producing through their production company, Upside Down Pictures. However, no specific details have been released about the live-action spinoff, although the Duffers have made it clear that it will not centre around fan-favourite characters Eleven or Steve Harrington.

In March 2023, it was announced that the stage show would be set in Hawkins in 1959 and debut in London's West End.

Also Read