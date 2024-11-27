‘Never seen something like that’: Kai Trump shares behind-the-scenes of SpaceX launch with Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump, shared her experience of attending the SpaceX Starship rocket launch in Brownsville, Texas, through a YouTube vlog. The video, titled 'Watching a Rocket Launch at SpaceX with Elon Musk!', provided viewers with an inside look at the event, including the luxurious 'Trump Force One' private jet and the growing relationship between Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Related Articles

During the vlog, Kai offered a tour of 'Trump Force One', showcasing its lavish interiors with plush couches, flat-screen TVs, and a bedroom featuring a king-sized bed. She and her friend Emma Markin added a light-hearted touch by filming TikTok dances during their flight. The video also included Kai's visit to the cockpit, where she pointed out a Donald Trump bobblehead on the dashboard.

Upon arriving in Texas, Kai joined her grandfather, Donald Trump Jr., and other VIPs at the SpaceX facility. The launch, attended by Republican senators and public figures, was a significant event as SpaceX successfully launched its Starship rocket into orbit. However, the booster landing was not entirely successful, with part of the rocket landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The vlog highlighted Musk's increasing influence within Trump's circle. Musk explained the engineering of the Starship to Trump and other attendees, discussing improvements in SpaceX's heat shields and booster technology. Musk's presence has become more prominent in Trump's world, from advising on government efficiency to being a regular at Mar-a-Lago.

Kai captured a humorous moment with her grandfather, asking if he would fly aboard the spacecraft. Trump declined, while Musk expressed his willingness to do so 'in a heartbeat'.

The event underscored the intersection of Trump's political sphere and Musk's technological ambitions. Musk, who endorsed Trump and contributed to his campaign, is now a key figure in Trump's transition team, symbolizing the blend of business, politics, and space exploration.

Kai described the day as transformative, expressing her awe at the scale and noise of the launch. Her vlog provided a personal perspective on an event influenced by technology and power, capturing the evolving relationship between Trump and Musk, two prominent figures in America's political and technological arenas.