New Apple iPad coming in January 2025? Here's what to expect

In 2024, Apple updated a plethora of devices, and almost all the iPads got a refresh, including the iPad mini which was updated with Apple's A17 Pro chip. This release cycle has left out the base iPad 10th generation model as the only one that can't support Apple Intelligence. However, according to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to launch the 11th-generation iPad in early 2025. This update is expected to make the base iPad more powerful and capable so that it can run Apple's suite of on-device AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence.

According to the report, the iPad 11th generation is scheduled for launch early next year. It would also launch around the same time as iPadOS 18.3. Currently, the latest update is iPadOS 18.2, and Apple has recently already released the first developer beta version of iPadOS 18.3. The stable version is expected to roll out in January 2025, and the report anticipates that the iPad 11th generation model will come with iPadOS 18.3 pre-installed. A previous report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that Apple plans to introduce iPad 11 in the spring of 2025, which starts in March.

iPad 11th Generation Changes

Apple isn't expected to bring any big changes to the next iPad. The overall aesthetics are expected to largely remain the same, but major updates could happen under the hood. iPad 11th generation is expected to have a faster chip, which could potentially be the A17 Pro, so that it works with Apple Intelligence. The A17 Pro is the entry-level chip to power Apple Intelligence, present in the 2024 model of iPad mini, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Support for Apple Intelligence also means that the upcoming iPad would have at least 8GB of RAM.

In terms of pricing, while there isn't any official confirmation, Apple could price the iPad 11th generation around Rs 35,000. This would make it the most affordable device to run Apple Intelligence.