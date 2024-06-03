New study reveals jobs that are at risk due to AI and ones that will get a boost

Artificial Intelligence is making several mundane tasks like data entry and customer services automated. A report by McKinsey has revealed that 30 per cent of current worked hours could be automated by 2030. AI is set to compel several working professionals to switch to new professions.

The report predicts a rise in demand for workers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, as well as healthcare in Europe. On the other hand, jobs in office administration and production are expected to decline, as per the report.

It stated, “All ten European countries we examined for this report may see increasing demand for top-earning occupations. By contrast, workers in the two lowest-wage-bracket occupations could be three to five times more likely to have to change occupations compared to the top wage earners.”

However, the report reveals that we will witness a surge in demand of workers with certain skillsets. Healthcare will also likely experience growth, driven by an aging population and advancements in medical technology.

The Mckinsey report stated that the sectors that will be affected the most by the use of AI are office administration, production work, customer service, and sale. It explains that the decline of jobs will likely be concentrated in areas with a high degree of routine and repetitive tasks. These jobs often involve data collection, processing, and interactions that AI can replicate with increasing efficiency.

The report explained, “Basic cognitive skills are required primarily in office support or customer service roles, which are highly susceptible to being automated by AI. Among work characterised by these basic cognitive skills experiencing significant drops in demand are basic data processing and literacy, numeracy, and communication.”

Hence, there is a need for a comprehensive approach that addresses the broader societal implications of AI-driven automation. This includes considering the impact on income inequality and the potential for social unrest if a significant portion of the workforce is displaced without proper support. The report emphasises the critical role of upskilling and retraining for workers to navigate this transition.

Companies will need to invest in programs that equip their employees with the necessary skills to thrive in the AI-powered future. This could involve training workers in areas like data analytics, programming, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

