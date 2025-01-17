scorecardresearch
Business Today
Nintendo Switch 2 teased for first time: Check out the features and other details

Nintendo has revealed preliminary information about the upcoming Switch 2 console, set to launch in 2025. The new design features larger dimensions and enhanced Joy-Con controllers, with backward compatibility for most Switch games.

Nintendo has unveiled some details about its much-anticipated Switch 2 console. While a specific release date has not been announced, the console is expected to launch in 2025. Here is a look at what is new, what remains familiar, and what to anticipate.

The Nintendo Switch 2 bears a resemblance to the original Switch but is noticeably larger. The Joy-Con controllers have a revamped design featuring black with coloured accents and attach to the sides of the console using magnetic connectors, unlike the original Switch where they slid off. Notable design changes include a new button below the home button on the right Joy-Con, larger SL and SR buttons, and Joy-Cons that may function like a mouse. The kickstand is now U-shaped, and a USB-C port is located next to the headphone jack on top of the console. The dock has a more rounded appearance, and a separate controller grip is available for a traditional gaming experience.

The Switch 2 will be mostly backward-compatible with physical and digital Nintendo Switch games; however, some titles may not be fully supported. This backward compatibility is crucial for players to continue enjoying popular games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. Nintendo Switch Online will also be supported on the new console.

A teaser video hinted at a new Mario Kart game, with more information to be revealed during a Nintendo Switch 2-focused Direct on April 2nd, 2025. Nintendo will host hands-on events in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas in April 2025, with ticket registration starting on January 17th at 3PM ET via Nintendo's official website.

The Nintendo Switch has been a revolutionary product, merging home and handheld gaming into one system. With 146.04 million units sold, it is Nintendo's second-highest-selling console, following the Nintendo DS. Mid-cycle updates like the Switch Lite and Switch OLED have kept the console relevant by enhancing portability and visuals.

Rumours about the Switch 2 have been circulating, with accessory brand Dbrand suggesting the use of magnets for the Joy-Cons, a detail confirmed by the official video. Genki showcased a 3D-printed mockup at CES 2025 that closely matches the Switch 2's design.

Further details will be revealed in Nintendo's April Direct presentation. It remains to be seen if the Switch 2 can replicate the success of its predecessor amidst increasing competition from other consoles.

 

Published on: Jan 17, 2025, 6:07 AM IST
