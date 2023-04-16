'No job offers, mentally exhausted': Former ShareChat employee shares struggle on LinkedIn

The past few months have seen a wave of layoffs in the tech sector, causing major upheaval for employees around the world. Even Google-backed Indian social media platform ShareChat had to let go of around 500 employees at the beginning of this year, as a cost-cutting measure. In response to this, many affected individuals have taken to LinkedIn to share their layoff experiences, reflecting on their past organisations and the challenges of job searching during a pandemic.

One such individual Priyanka Chakraborty, shared her story on LinkedIn, expressing her mental exhaustion after applying to numerous companies in the last two months without success.

Chakraborty, who had been with ShareChat since October 2021 and is based in Bengaluru, wrote about the difficulties of the job search process, including being ghosted by HR after lengthy interview rounds. She lamented the frustration of seeing herself as a hardworking, capable candidate, but not receiving any positive responses.

ShareChat's decision to lay off employees was a tough one, as acknowledged by the company's official spokesperson. The spokesperson explained that the layoffs were made after much deliberation and in response to the growing market consensus that investment sentiments would remain cautious throughout the year.

According to the company, the affected employees will receive a severance package, including their total salary for the notice period, 2 weeks' salary for every year served at the company, full variable pay until December 2022, and health insurance that will remain active until June 2023.

