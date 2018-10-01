Nokia 5.1 Plus to go on first sale today at a price of Rs 10,999; offers, specifications

HMD Global will be conducting the first sale of Nokia5.1 Plus in India. The new smartphone was launched alongside Nokia 6.1 Plus but is going on sale one month later. The new Nokia 5.1 Plus will be sold via Flipkart and Nokia's official online store and the sale will go live at 12 pm.

Considering the response generated by its elder sibling, Nokia 6.1 Plus, the budget smartphone is also expected to go out of stock within minutes. Interested buyers are advised to save their desired address and payment method details before the flash sale goes live.

Airtel is offering an instant cashback of Rs 1,800 to its pre-paid users along with 240 GB of complimentary data on select recharges. The user will have to recharge their device with Rs 199, Rs 249 or Rs 448 options.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is positioned in the budget segment and is targeted at devices like Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Honor 9N. Unlike most of its competitors, Nokia 5.1 Plus gets a glass sandwich design. This gives the device a premium touch and feel but compromises grip and can turn out to be a fingerprint magnet. To check our best picks within Rs 15,000 click here.

The device will be available in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and comes in two colours; Gloss Black and Midnight Blue.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus uses MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. HMD Global claims that the chip comes with a neural processing unit which helps with AI applications.

The display is a 5.8-inch unit with HD+ resolution and a notch on top. For optics, HMD Global has used a dual lens setup on the rear panel. The primary sensor is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the secondary sensor is a 5-megapixel unit. The front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel unit.

On the software front, both Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus will get an upgrade to Android Pie as they run on Android One. Google's Digital Wellbeing will also find its way to both devices.