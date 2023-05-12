Nokia C22, with 5,000 mAh battery, Android 13, launched in India: Price, specs, offers

HMD Global has launched its entry-level Nokia C22 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The highlights of the Nokia phone include Android 13, a 13MP dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. The newly-launched handset is now available for purchase in India.

Nokia C22 price, sale offers

Nokia C22 comes in two storage variants. The 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 7,999 and 4GB variant is priced at Rs 8,499. The smartphone is launched in charcoal, sand, and purple colour variants.

Nokia C22 is available for purchase on Nokia’s official website. As for the sale offers, the company is offering benefits for Jio Plus users worth Rs 399. Buyers will also get 75GB of monthly data and 3 add-on SIMs.

Nokia C22 specifications, features

Nokia C22 features a waterdrop 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 1,600 x 720 pixel resolution. According to the company, the display comes with a toughened display glass and IP52 protection rating, it’s better protected against drops, dust, and spills.

It is powered by Unisoc SC9863A octa core processor and offers up to 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB storage via microSD card. It runs on Android 13.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with features like Night Mode and Portrait Mode. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front facing camera.

The smartphone comes with a Type-C port for charging. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Nokia claims that the smartphone can offer up to 3 days of battery life. The company promises 2 years of security updates.

