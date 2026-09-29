Nothing Headphone (1) Pro debuts with triple-driver audio, 46dB ANC and 68-hour battery

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The Headphone (1) Pro also features Bluetooth 6.1, dual-device connectivity, Auracast, and is compatible with both Android and iOS. Hardware-wise, Nothing has used machined aluminium, titanium alloy arms, and Panda Glass, and redesigned the ear cushions and headband for improved comfort.

The launch is currently focused on the US and other international markets - sales in the US begin today, 29th September, at $399 (roughly ₹38,200). Nothing has yet to announce an India launch date and price.

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Three drivers, Spatial Audio and 46dB ANC

The audio system combines a 40mm dynamic driver, a 13×8mm precision dynamic driver and a solid-state xMEMS treble driver. Nothing says the bass driver delivers 15% more punch and 26% higher sensitivity than Headphone (1). The xMEMS driver uses a silicon diaphragm that is 95 times stiffer than plastic, while the precision driver uses a PEN diaphragm for vocals.

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The headphones support Hi-Res Audio, with USB-C lossless playback up to 24-bit/192kHz. Dynamic Spatial Audio includes upgraded head tracking and a Studio B mode recreated with Metropolis Studios. You also get Flat EQ, Advanced EQ, Personal Sound and five Metropolis-tuned profiles through Nothing X.

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For noise cancellation, 10 microphones and real-time Adaptive ANC deliver up to 46dB. An 8mm silicone baffle wall and two-layer cushion system are designed to reduce sound leakage.

Tactile controls, Auracast and up to 68-hour battery

The headphones feature a roller for volume and playback, a paddle for tracks and calls, a customisable button for the smart assistant, and a dedicated Flat EQ switch. They also support Auracast, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and auto-wear detection.

Battery life reaches up to 68 hours with ANC off and 30 hours with ANC on using AAC. With LDAC, the figures are 53 and 28 hours respectively. A five-minute charge provides up to four hours of playback with ANC off. The 327g headphones are IP52-rated and come with a hardshell case, 3.5mm cable and USB-C cable.