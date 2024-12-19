Nothing is rolling out new OS 3.0 update with more customisation, connectivity features

Nothing has commenced the rollout of its latest operating system, Nothing OS 3.0 (NOS 3.0), which is built on Android 15. This update introduces new features and enhancements that emphasise customisation, connectivity, and efficiency, while adhering to the brand's minimalist design philosophy.

A significant addition is the new Nothing Gallery app, which includes advanced search capabilities and expanded editing tools such as filters, markup options, and suggestions to improve the photo editing experience.

The update also features Shared Widgets, enabling users to interact with friends and family directly from the lock screen. These widgets are fully customisable, but currently, they function only between Nothing devices and support the sharing of square-shaped Photo Widgets. Nothing has confirmed that support for other widget types is under development.

Productivity features have been enhanced as well. A new Countdown Widget helps users keep track of important dates and events and will be available later this month on Google Play through the Nothing Widgets app. Additionally, an AI-powered Smart Drawer has been introduced to automatically categorise apps into folders for improved organisation.

Other improvements in NOS 3.0 include redesigned Quick Settings, enhanced Pop-up View for multitasking, visual and performance updates, and a refreshed typography style.

The rollout schedule for NOS 3.0 will differ across devices. Users of the Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a) can expect the update by the end of this year, while owners of the Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 will receive it in early 2025.



Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition

Nothing recently launched the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition which features a phosphorescent back that emits a soft green glow in the dark, inspired by fireflies. The glow effect is created using a special material that absorbs daylight, releasing the glow without needing any battery power.

In the hardware design phase, designers Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki collaborated with Nothing’s team to integrate the glow-in-the-dark feature while maintaining the brand’s aesthetic. Designer Andrés Mateos extended the wallpaper collection to six, using AI tools for creation. Ian Henry Simmonds developed the packaging design with reflective elements that glow in the dark. Sonya Palma led the marketing campaign titled "Find your light. Capture your light," focusing on personal empowerment.

The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition will be available exclusively for Nothing community members at ₹29,999 for the 12+256GB model. Only 1,000 units are being produced globally, with priority access for community members on 12 November. Details for purchasing will be available through the Nothing community platform, and an offline release event is also planned for fans.