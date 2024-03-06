Nothing launches CMF Buds and Neckband Pro priced under Rs 3,000 in India

Nothing has made a significant stride in the Indian market with the launch of its latest audio offerings under the CMF branding. The unveiling took place at the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2a launch event, where the company revealed its CMF Buds and Neckband Pro earphones.

What's particularly striking about these new additions is their affordability, with both products priced under Rs 3,000. This strategic pricing is aimed at catering to consumers seeking budget-friendly earphones without compromising on essential features like long battery life and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The CMF Buds, priced at Rs 2,499, are set to hit the shelves of major retailers including Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, and Vijay Sales starting March 8. Early birds can enjoy an introductory offer, snagging these earbuds for just Rs 2,299. Meanwhile, the CMF Neckband Pro, priced at Rs 1,999, will be available from March 11, also with an enticing introductory price of Rs 1,799. Exclusive limited drops will be available via Myntra on March 6 at noon, offering eager consumers a chance to get their hands on these cutting-edge devices before the official release.

Delving into the specifications and features, the CMF Buds boast four HD microphones, Clear Voice Technology, and an advanced wind noise reduction algorithm, promising crystal-clear call quality. With a custom 12.4mm bio-fibre driver and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, these earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience. The battery life is equally impressive, offering up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, extendable to 35.5 hours with the charging case. Moreover, a quick 10-minute charge provides 6.5 hours of listening time, ensuring uninterrupted enjoyment.

On the other hand, the Neckband Pro boasts Hybrid ANC technology, providing up to 50dB of noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. Equipped with a 13.6mm composite diaphragm driver and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, these earphones deliver rich, powerful sound. With an IP55 rating for water, sweat, and dust resistance, they're built to withstand the rigours of daily use. The battery life is equally impressive, offering up to 37 hours of playback on a single charge, with fast-charging technology providing 18 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge (with ANC off).

Both devices come with support for the Nothing X app, allowing users to customise EQ settings, controls, and access additional features such as Low Lag Mode and Find My Earbuds. Furthermore, they support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for seamless connectivity across devices.