Nothing Phone (2) battery, display officially revealed ahead of July launch

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will launch globally in July this year. Ahead of the official launch, the company is teasing key details of the upcoming 5G smartphone. The company has confirmed the display, battery and chipset details of the Nothing Phone (2). Nothing claims that the smartphone will be eco-friendly and will be eligible to receive long-term Android software support.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications

Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to feature a 0.15-inch bigger display than the predecessor which has a 6.55-inch display. Hence, we can say that Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 6.7-inch display. It is expected that it will be an AMOLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution.

1️⃣ Carbon footprint: Phone (2) boasts an @SGS_SA certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg, over 5 kg lower than Phone (1). A significant achievement given the overall boost in performance, including a 200 mAh increase in battery and a screen that is 0.15" bigger than Phone (1). — Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023

In terms of battery, a tweet by Nothing states that the upcoming handset will house a battery that is 200 mAh bigger as compared to Nothing Phone (1) which was equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. This concludes that Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 4,700 mAh battery. This was earlier confirmed by the company CEO as well.

In addition to this, Nothing claims that despite the bigger display and battery of the handset, its carbon footprint is 53.4kg which is more than 5kg lower than its predecessor. The company adds that Nothing Phone (2) comes with three times the amount of recycled or bio-based components compared to Phone (1). The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to come in a plastic-free retail package that has over 60 per cent recycled fibre.

The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates, just like Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2) will be an iPhone alternative: Carl Pei

Nothing CEO Carl Pei says that Nothing Phone (2) has a good opportunity to be an iPhone alternative in markets like the US. He stated, “For our first smartphone, Phone (1), we took a focused approach by selectively launching in specific markets and regions. With Phone (1), we have seen encouraging results, being one of the smartphone brands with the highest percentage of users switching from an iPhone across quite a few markets. With the US being a very Apple-dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2).”

