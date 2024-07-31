Nothing Phone (2a) Plus launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC; check price, offers, specs

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Glyph design and a 50MP dual rear camera. Notably, the base storage variant is exclusive to India only. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will compete with OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T, Poco F6 and more.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus India price, sale offers

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has been launched in India in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 27,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999.

In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Black and Grey colour options.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on August 7 at 12pm at Flipkart. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount on bank credit and debit cards on the purchase of 12GB RAM variant.

Nothing Phone (2a) specifications

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset that offers up to 12GB RAM that can be expanded up to 20GB and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes two 50MP camera sensors and a 50MP front facing camera for selfies. It runs Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 and is confirmed to get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. It also comes with IP54 water and dust resistance rating, dual stereo speakers, and NFC with Google Pay support.