Nothing Phone 3 incoming? New product launch teased for March 4

Nothing, the tech brand helmed by Carl Pei, has announced its upcoming product launch scheduled for March 4, 2025. The teaser, shared on the company’s social media, hints at a new device featuring its signature transparent design and Glyph interface. While the official product remains unnamed, speculation suggests the launch could introduce the Nothing Phone 3 or its sibling, the Phone 3a.

The event, tagged “Power in Perspective,” will commence at 10:00 am GMT (3:30 pm IST) and is expected to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Flipkart, Nothing’s exclusive retail partner in India, has already created a dedicated landing page for the upcoming product.

The teaser video reveals a glimpse of the device’s rear camera and signature Glyph interface, reminiscent of Nothing’s existing smartphone lineup. Although technical details remain under wraps, the upcoming device is expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset and ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1. If consistent with its predecessors, the new phone may prioritise aesthetics and a seamless user experience.

Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0 — Nothing (@nothing) January 27, 2025

Adding fuel to the speculation, a leaked email allegedly from Nothing CEO Carl Pei suggests that the upcoming device will feature “breakthrough innovations in user interface” and mark the brand’s foray into an AI-powered ecosystem.

Nothing has made waves in the tech world with its minimalist design language and transparent builds, earning it a loyal fanbase. With three models already in its smartphone portfolio, including the Phone 1, Phone 2, and Phone 2a, the brand has established itself as a key player in design-centric technology.