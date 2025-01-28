scorecardresearch
Nothing Phone 3 incoming? New product launch teased for March 4

The Carl Pei-led brand teases its next product launch with hints of innovation and a transparent design.

Nothing, the tech brand helmed by Carl Pei, has announced its upcoming product launch scheduled for March 4, 2025. The teaser, shared on the company’s social media, hints at a new device featuring its signature transparent design and Glyph interface. While the official product remains unnamed, speculation suggests the launch could introduce the Nothing Phone 3 or its sibling, the Phone 3a.

The event, tagged “Power in Perspective,” will commence at 10:00 am GMT (3:30 pm IST) and is expected to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Flipkart, Nothing’s exclusive retail partner in India, has already created a dedicated landing page for the upcoming product.

The teaser video reveals a glimpse of the device’s rear camera and signature Glyph interface, reminiscent of Nothing’s existing smartphone lineup. Although technical details remain under wraps, the upcoming device is expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset and ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1. If consistent with its predecessors, the new phone may prioritise aesthetics and a seamless user experience.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a leaked email allegedly from Nothing CEO Carl Pei suggests that the upcoming device will feature “breakthrough innovations in user interface” and mark the brand’s foray into an AI-powered ecosystem.

Nothing has made waves in the tech world with its minimalist design language and transparent builds, earning it a loyal fanbase. With three models already in its smartphone portfolio, including the Phone 1, Phone 2, and Phone 2a, the brand has established itself as a key player in design-centric technology.

Published on: Jan 28, 2025, 6:29 AM IST
