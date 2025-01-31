Nothing Phone 3a series India launch confirmed: Check expected features, details and price

Nothing has announced that its upcoming smartphone series, the Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch on 4 March 2025, at a launch event scheduled for 3:30pm IST. Users initially expected the UK-based smartphone maker to launch the flagship Nothing Phone 3, but it appears that the company will be launching the mid-tier Phone 3a series. It is expected that the base Phone 3a variant will also be accompanied by a higher-end Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Phone (3a) Series. Power in perspective.



4 March 10 AM GMT. pic.twitter.com/auesJycJQy — Nothing (@nothing) January 30, 2025

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro: Expected Specifications

Nothing published a teaser that shows an "upgraded design" and "upgraded camera" on the handset. The camera bar looks larger, suggesting a triple rear camera design. For context, last year's Nothing Phone 2a and 2a Plus only featured dual rear cameras, and Nothing hasn't featured triple cameras on any of its devices.

The Nothing Phone 3a is rumored to feature a 6.8" AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It's expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It is also expected to be offered in black and white colours. While the Phone 3a is expected to feature 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants.

Leaks suggest that the Phone 3a could feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. This would be the first Nothing device to feature a telephoto lens.

Information regarding the Pro variant is scarce, with some leaks suggesting that the device could come in a single 12GB RAM variant. It is also expected to feature two colour options, black and gray. However, this black shade could be different from its non-Pro version in order to distinguish between the two. All this information is based on leaks and rumours, and could change once the devices are officially announced, so take these details with a grain of salt.

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro: Launch and Availability

Nothing's launch event is scheduled for 4 March 2025 at 3:30pm in India, where it is expected to announce both devices. Flipkart has also confirmed the availability of the devices.