scorecardresearch
Clear all
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Nothing starts rolling out Android 13 update for Phone 1: Check complete list of new features

Feedback

Nothing starts rolling out Android 13 update for Phone 1: Check complete list of new features

The Nothing OS 1.5 update offers a range of improvements, including up to 50 per cent increase in app loading speed, a refined camera app interface, and a new Nothing weather app

Nothing new update based on Android 13 rolling out to Phone One users Nothing new update based on Android 13 rolling out to Phone One users

Nothing, the company founded by Carl Pei, has officially rolled out the latest update to their operating system, Nothing OS 1.5. Powered by Android 13, this is their first major upgrade after the launch of Phone (1). Nothing claims that the update will deliver a smooth and secure user experience with new custom features.

The update offers a range of improvements on Nothing Phone (1), including up to 50 per cent increase in app loading speed, a refined camera app interface, and a new Nothing weather app. Nothing OS 1.5 also includes new customization options such as more "Material You" color schemes, new Glyph sound packs and ringtones, and lockscreen shortcut customizations. Additionally, the update features improvements to data usage for dual-SIM users, a new QR code scanner, and multi-language support for different apps.

Visual enhancements in Nothing OS 1.5 include a new look for the Media Control that puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls, improved volume control, less distracting notifications in Game Mode, and a live caption feature that automatically generates captions for speech on the device. The update also promises smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.

Nothing OS 1.5 also includes privacy upgrades, such as a photo picker that allows users to choose which images they want to share with each app, and alerts when an app accesses the clipboard. The update also includes a personal safety app and a self-repair feature that clears unused cache and expired system dumps to keep Phone (1) running like new.

Here's a list of the changes introduced by Nothing OS 1.5:

  • Up to 50% increase in app loading speed
  • New Nothing weather app
  • Refined camera app interface
  • New Glyph sound pack and more ringtones/notification sounds
  • More "Material You" color schemes for third-party apps
  • Lockscreen shortcut customizations
  • Improved dual-SIM data usage
  • New QR code scanner
  • Multi-language support for different apps
  • Clipboard preview and cleared history after a period of time
  • Improved Media Control and volume control
  • Less distracting notifications in Game Mode with Google Game Dashboard
  • Live caption feature for speech on device
  • Smoother animations when transitioning the display
  • Privacy upgrades with photo picker, media permissions, and alerts for clipboard access
  • Personal safety app and self-repair feature for system maintenance
  • Increased background memory and system stability
  • General bug fixes.

Published on: Feb 22, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Feb 22, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS