Nothing's “Now or Nothing” sale brings discounts on Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro and more

Smartphone brand Nothing has unveiled its “Now or Nothing” sale, offering limited-time price reductions on its smartphones, audio devices and accessories from 11 to 15 June across Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma and leading retail outlets.

During the promotion, the Phone (3a) drops to ₹22,999 and the Phone (3a) Pro to ₹26,999, each inclusive of bank cashback offers. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is available at ₹17,999. The Phone (3a) series runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with Nothing OS 3.1, provides up to six years of software support, and features a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP triple camera and 5000 mAh battery with 50W fast charging; the Pro model adds periscope zoom up to 60x and subtle cosmetic refinements. The CMF Phone 2 Pro combines a best-in-segment triple-camera array, including 50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom, and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, with an eye-catching finish ideal for everyday use.

Audio aficionados can pick up the Nothing Ear (a) at ₹5,499 and the Nothing Ear for ₹8,499, delivering substantial savings on both true wireless earbuds. Additional offers extend to CMF-branded accessories such as neckbands, buds and smartwatches, alongside power essentials: the 140W Charger, CMF cables in 1m and 1.8m lengths, and power banks, all at reduced prices.

Bank offers from ICICI Bank, SBI Card, and IDFC FIRST Bank apply on select items, further enhancing affordability. Shoppers will also benefit from exchange options and site-wide discounts throughout the five-day event.

Looking ahead, Nothing has confirmed that the flagship Phone (3) and its first over-ear headphone, the Nothing Headphone (1), will debut on 1 July at 10:30 PM IST during a global event in London.