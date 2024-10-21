NPCI warns online shoppers: How to avoid digital payment scams this festive season

As the festive season approaches and shoppers flock to grab the best deals, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has released crucial guidelines to help customers avoid falling victim to digital payment fraud. During this time of increased shopping activity, scammers are on the lookout to exploit any opportunity. NPCI’s advisory aims to protect consumers from financial losses and emotional distress by raising awareness about common pitfalls and safe practices.

Related Articles

NPCI advises shoppers to be mindful of the following points:

Beware of flashy offers: Attractive discounts and offers can lead to impulse buying, often without verifying the authenticity of the platform. NPCI urges consumers to conduct proper research before engaging with unfamiliar sellers or suspicious businesses.

Share only necessary information: When signing up for offers, avoid sharing excessive personal details. Providing unnecessary information can increase the risk of data theft. Stick to only what is essential.

Avoid using unsecured networks: Open Wi-Fi networks, such as those in shopping malls, are prime targets for hackers. NPCI cautions shoppers against making financial transactions over unsecured networks, as this can expose sensitive financial information.

Stay vigilant against phishing scams: With a surge in orders during the festive period, it becomes easy to lose track of purchases. Scammers often exploit this by sending fake delivery notifications or payment links. NPCI recommends always double-checking any payment link before clicking to ensure its legitimacy.

Use strong passwords: Many users continue to rely on simple or default passwords, making them vulnerable to hackers. NPCI suggests using strong, unique passwords for each account to enhance security.

NPCI's advisory serves as a timely reminder for consumers to remain vigilant during the festive season, ensuring their shopping experience is secure and enjoyable. By taking these precautions, shoppers can protect themselves against the growing risk of digital fraud.