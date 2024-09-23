NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls PM Modi an ‘incredible student,’ says company is ready to partner with India

After a key roundtable discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top technology CEOs, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang spoke highly of Modi’s enthusiasm for learning about emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Huang, whose company is a leader in AI hardware and software, praised Modi’s vision for integrating AI into India's future growth.

Huang said, "I have enjoyed so many meetings with Prime Minister. He is such an incredible student and every time I see him, he wants to learn about technology, Artificial Intelligence, the potential and opportunity for India, the impact on Indian society & industry."

Huang noted PM Modi’s keen interest in understanding how AI can benefit India, not just in economic terms but in ways that improve society at large. This aligns with his broader push to leverage AI for development across sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Huang emphasised India’s importance in the world of technology, particularly as the home to some of the world's top computer scientists. He saw this as a major strength in India’s potential to become a global leader in AI innovation. "India is also home of some of the world's greatest computer scientists. So, this is great opportunity," Huang said.

As AI continues to evolve, Huang highlighted the importance of viewing it as a new industrial revolution. "Artificial Intelligence is also a new industry, a new manufacturing industry that is very important," he explained, stressing the need for strong partnerships to make AI a central part of India’s economic future.

In his remarks, Huang encouraged India to act swiftly to capitalise on its growing capabilities in AI. "This is India's moment, you have to seize the opportunity," he said, underscoring the unique position India holds as AI becomes more integrated into global industries.

Huang’s comments came after a roundtable meeting in New York, hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where tech leaders discussed future collaborations with India. Along with Nvidia, other attendees included CEOs from Google, Adobe, IBM, and AMD, all of whom engaged in discussions on topics like AI, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

Huang expressed his commitment to deepening Nvidia's partnership with India, particularly in the AI sector. "I am looking forward to partnering with India in a very deep way to make that possible," he said, signalling Nvidia’s plans to be a key player in India’s AI journey.

As India strengthens its digital infrastructure and talent pool, Nvidia’s role could be crucial in fostering innovation and creating new opportunities in AI, further solidifying India’s position as a global tech hub.