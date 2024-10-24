'NVIDIA is AI and India': CEO Jensen Huang highlights India's crucial role in AI at NVIDIA AI Summit 2024

At the 2024 NVIDIA AI Summit, CEO Jensen Huang emphasised India’s pivotal role in the global AI and IT revolution, marking it as the “epicenter” of these advancements. As artificial intelligence transforms industries across the globe, Huang’s message was clear: NVIDIA’s AI innovations and India’s thriving tech ecosystem are crucial drivers of this seismic change.

“NVIDIA is AI, and India is the epicenter of the IT industry,” Huang declared, underlining the symbiotic relationship between NVIDIA’s technological breakthroughs and India’s extensive IT capabilities. He praised the country for its rich talent pool and infrastructure, stating, “There are so many incredible partners here in India working with us to transform the IT industry together.”

Huang reflected on the fundamental shifts in computing that the world is experiencing, comparing them to the revolutionary changes brought by the IBM System 360 in 1964. “We are witnessing seismic shifts in the computing world,” he said, explaining that AI is reshaping every layer of technology, from software to hardware, and that India stands at the heart of these innovations.

AI Revolution and India’s Role in Accelerated Computing

Huang’s address highlighted NVIDIA’s longstanding journey in accelerated computing, which began with its introduction of the GPU and continues to evolve with AI-driven innovations. “We democratised computer graphics, and today, we are democratising AI,” Huang stated, drawing attention to the scalability of AI models and their impact on industries ranging from healthcare to telecommunications.

India, with its diverse linguistic landscape and robust IT infrastructure, presents unique opportunities and challenges for AI implementation. “With 25 different languages and numerous dialects across India, this region represents one of the hardest language model challenges in the world,” Huang noted. He shared NVIDIA’s commitment to working with Indian partners to build large language models tailored to these complexities, a task that he believes India is particularly well-positioned to handle.

Building India’s AI Ecosystem

NVIDIA has set its sights on building a comprehensive AI infrastructure in India, partnering with key players in the country’s tech sector. Huang announced that NVIDIA, in collaboration with companies like Jio and Infosys, is expanding India’s AI computing capacity. “In just one year, we will have nearly 20 times more compute power here in India than just over a year ago,” Huang revealed, signalling NVIDIA’s dedication to supporting India’s AI infrastructure growth.

Huang also highlighted the work being done with Indian IT giants such as Wipro, TCS, and Infosys to bring AI models to enterprises worldwide. “India’s tech ecosystem is rich and ready to lead the AI revolution,” he said, stressing that these collaborations will help bridge the gap between AI research and real-world applications across industries.

The Future of AI and NVIDIA’s Vision in India

NVIDIA’s commitment to India extends beyond infrastructure and partnerships; the company is focused on fostering an ecosystem that drives innovation. Huang underscored the importance of AI in shaping the future, stating, “The AI infrastructure we are building here in India will lead to groundbreaking applications that will change industries globally.”

Huang’s speech concluded on a high note, with a vision of NVIDIA and India advancing hand-in-hand in the AI space. “NVIDIA is AI, and India is the epicentre,” he reaffirmed, making it clear that India’s role in the future of AI is not just important—it is essential.