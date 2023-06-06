OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, specifications

OnePlus has launched an India-exclusive special edition called OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. The smartphone is available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website. The smartphone comes with a unique microcrystalline rock material that offers marble-like finish.

As per a statement from OnePlus: “This extraordinary device offers users a tactile experience like no other. The ultra-smooth and refreshingly cool texture evokes the sensation of touching flawlessly polished marble or refined pebbles.”

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition price, sale offers

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition is priced at Rs 64,999 in India. It offers 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is now available for purchase across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma stores and Amazon.in.

As for sale offers, buyers can get Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions till June 11. Additionally, customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 6,000 on select 4G devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, select partner stores and Amazon.in till June 11.

The wait is over now! It's time to get your hands on the marvel of marble with the all-new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, the first-ever smartphone built from 3D microcrystalline rock. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 6, 2023

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ flexible curved AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision support and a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and offers 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It has third-gen Hasslebald-tuned triple rear cameras. The rear camera system houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera and a 32MP portrait camera. On the front, the phone features a 16MP camera for selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery supports 100W fast charging.

The special edition smartphone comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a charger in the box.

