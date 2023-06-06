‘I am inspired by Elon Musk’s vision’: Linda Yaccarino officially becomes Twitter CEO

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino has officially started her role at the social media company. This comes a month after Elon Musk named her the company CEO on Twitter. She will oversee business operations at Twitter while Elon Musk will transition to ‘exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops’.

Yaccarino made it official on LinkedIn by updating her bio to Twitter CEO. She penned a post, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at Twitter. I’ve long been inspired by Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future. Now, I’m excited to help bring that vision to Twitter and transform the business together. Everyone's feedback is VITAL to Twitter's future. And I’m here for all of it. Let’s please keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

Marking the day 1 of her tenure, Yaccarino tweeted, “It happened — first day in the books!”

It happened — first day in the books!



Stay tuned… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 6, 2023

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Before joining Twitter, Yaccarino worked as Chairperson, Global Advertising and Partnership at NBCUniversal. Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University where she studied liberal arts and telecommunications at the university.

The Twitter CEO recently hired an executive from her last company. Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch worked as a Communication Strategy head for Advertising and Partnership division. He reported to Yaccarino at NBCUniversal. Welcoming him to the company, the Twitter CEO tweeted, “Welcome to the flock @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next. Let’s get to work @Twitter! #timetofly”.

In a LinkedIn post, Benarroch revealed that he will be focusing on business operations at Twitter. He further wrote, “I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together.” He has worked at Meta and Instagram before joining Twitter.

On the other hand, Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin resigned from her role. She was in charge of content moderation on the platform. Clearing the air around her resignation, she tweeted, “I did resign but this has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people. Will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go!"

