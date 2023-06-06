Apple MacBook Air M2 (13-inch) gets price cut after the launch of 15-inch MacBook Air

At Apple WWDC 2023, the company launched its 15-inch MacBook Air in India at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900. Just after the launch, Apple has given a price cut to its 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chipset that was launched last year. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 in India.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M2 price cut in India

Launched at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip is now available at a starting price of Rs 1,14,900 (256GB). The 512GB variant is available at Rs 1,44,900, down from Rs 1,49,900.

The laptop comes in Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver colour options. Both variants have received a price cut of Rs 5,000 at the Apple India Store.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air: Price, specs

The new 15-inch Macbook Air comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display that offers up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. The laptop is powered by an M2 chip and offers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory.

The MacBook Air features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for FaceTime calls and video conferencing. In terms of battery, Apple claims that it can offer up to 18 hours of battery life. It also comes with a six-speaker sound system and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos.

The newly launched 15-inch MacBook Air is 11.5mm thin and weighs 1.4kg. It comes with MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, up to a 6K external display, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch India Price, availability

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 launched at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 (Rs 1,24,900 for students) in India.

In terms of colours, it comes in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray colour variants.

