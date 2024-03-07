OnePlus 11R available at discount of up to Rs 3,000: Check new price, sale offer

OnePlus cut the price of OnePlus 11R in India. Launched at a starting price of Rs 39,999, OnePlus 11R 5G is now available with a discount of up to Rs 3,000. The base 8GB RAM variant is available at a discount of Rs 2,000 whereas the 12GB RAM variant is selling at Rs 3,000 discount.

OnePlus 11R discount: Check new prices

As mentioned earlier, the 8GB RAM variant is selling at Rs 37,999, after Rs 2,000 discount. It is down from Rs 39,999. The 12GB RAM variant was launched at Rs 44,999 in India. It is now available at Rs 41,999, down by Rs 3,000.

The smartphone is available in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colour variants.

The new prices are being offered across OnePlus.in and Amazon.in.

On Amazon, buyers can get an additional Rs 1,000 discount on OneCard credit card.

OnePlus 11R specifications

The OnePlus 11R features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0 technology and a resolution of 2772*1240. The device is equipped with a brand new HyperTouch Engine to provide the most precise and stable touch experience, and also received the TÜV SÜD Precise Touching S Rating.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and offers up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The advanced cooling system, HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and support for 100W SUPERVOOC charging make it an ideal choice for intensive activities like mobile gaming. The phone received a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A too, ensuring its future-proof fluency rate. It runs on Android 14 based OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system and a 5,000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine technology, ensuring that battery health remains optimal even after years of usage. The phone received TÜV Rheinland Certification for Safe Charging and Usage as well.

Separately, renders of OnePlus 13 have surfaced on the internet, hinting that the handset will come with a circular rear design for the camera. A Chinese tipster revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It might come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

