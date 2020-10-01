OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8, Pro: What the difference?

The much-awaited OnePlus 8T is set to launch with Android-based OxygenOS 11 on October 14, which will be the first global smartphone to be powered by the newest Android 11 after Google's own Pixel phones, as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. As per reports, OnePlus could be powered by whopping 12 GM RAM, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc processor, also called Kona. SoC, also called brain of a smartphone, is responsible for handling everything in an Android device.
Some reports have also pointed out the smartphone could only have Snapdragon 865 like its predecessors in the OnePlus 8 series. As per Lau, the new version of OnePlus 8 series will improve the overall experience of a user, including one-hand gestures. This will be a key differentiator from previous smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series. "We've introduced a new layout that moves touch controls closer to your thumbs for easier access, a wide range of Always on Display options to let you customise your interface, more intuitive animations and gestures to help you more quickly access important information, and other features that will let you enjoy a more well-rounded, personalised user experience," Lau had recently said in the forum post.
The smartphone is available for pre-booking since September 25 via OnePlus exclusive stores. Like previous smartphones, OnePlus 8T will be available on Amazon, OnePlus website and its offline stores. For those planning to buy the device can pre-book the device for Rs 2,000 and be among the first lot to use the new smartphone.
As per India Today, OnePlus 8T was spotted temporarily on Amazon Germany. The price of the smartphone was in the range of 693 euros for 12 GB RAM and 599 euros for 8GB RAM. However, if one goes by these prices, the new smartphone could be about 100 euro cheaper than previous smartphones of the OnePlus 8 series. Considering this, many are predicting that the smartphone could be cheaper than Oneplus 8 and Pro in India.
Key specifications of OnePlus 8T
OnePlus had launched OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro back in April. The newly-scheduled launch of OnePlus 8T could see many new upgrades and surprises, in line with the company's trend.
Key specifications of OnePlus 8 series
