OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8, Pro: What the difference?

The much-awaited OnePlus 8T is set to launch with Android-based OxygenOS 11 on October 14, which will be the first global smartphone to be powered by the newest Android 11 after Google's own Pixel phones, as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. As per reports, OnePlus could be powered by whopping 12 GM RAM, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc processor, also called Kona. SoC, also called brain of a smartphone, is responsible for handling everything in an Android device.

Some reports have also pointed out the smartphone could only have Snapdragon 865 like its predecessors in the OnePlus 8 series. As per Lau, the new version of OnePlus 8 series will improve the overall experience of a user, including one-hand gestures. This will be a key differentiator from previous smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series. "We've introduced a new layout that moves touch controls closer to your thumbs for easier access, a wide range of Always on Display options to let you customise your interface, more intuitive animations and gestures to help you more quickly access important information, and other features that will let you enjoy a more well-rounded, personalised user experience," Lau had recently said in the forum post.

Also read: OnePlus 8T launch confirmed; check out expected price, features, other details

The smartphone is available for pre-booking since September 25 via OnePlus exclusive stores. Like previous smartphones, OnePlus 8T will be available on Amazon, OnePlus website and its offline stores. For those planning to buy the device can pre-book the device for Rs 2,000 and be among the first lot to use the new smartphone.

As per India Today, OnePlus 8T was spotted temporarily on Amazon Germany. The price of the smartphone was in the range of 693 euros for 12 GB RAM and 599 euros for 8GB RAM. However, if one goes by these prices, the new smartphone could be about 100 euro cheaper than previous smartphones of the OnePlus 8 series. Considering this, many are predicting that the smartphone could be cheaper than Oneplus 8 and Pro in India.

Also read: OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes despite social media trends urging people to BoycottChineseProduct

Key specifications of OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T could be first global smartphone to be powered by Android 11 after Google Pixel

OnePlus 8T could be powered by 12 GM RAM

The smartphone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc processor, also called Kona

AMOLED panel with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz

New 2.5D flexible glass for a better and brighter display

Other features are A+ rating from Display Mate;100% DCI-P3 colour space coverage; HDR10+ support; up to 8,192 brightness levels

The new phone will have almost double charging speed. Warp Charge 65 is capable of charging the OnePlus 8T 5G's 4500mAh battery fully in 39 minutes.

OnePlus had launched OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro back in April. The newly-scheduled launch of OnePlus 8T could see many new upgrades and surprises, in line with the company's trend.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord sale on Amazon; check price, specifications

Key specifications of OnePlus 8 series

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

Both OnePlus 8 and Pro came in 8GB variant and 12GB variant.

OnePlus 8 Pro has DDR5 memory and OnePlus 8 DDR4

Both are available in 128GB and 256GB variants

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch screen and OnePlus 8 with 6.55-inch screen

OnePlus 8 Pro have four cameras at the back -- 48-megapixel primary camera, paired with an F1.78 lens

Ultra-wide-angle camera,3X zoom telephoto camera and 5-megapixel sensor camera with colour filter. OnePlus 8 has three rear cameras.

Both had 16-MP front camera with F2.4 lens and ran on Oxygen OS-based Android 10

OnePlus 8 was loaded with 4,300 mAh battery and Pro with 4,510 mAh battery

OnePlus 8 Pro also had wireless charging option