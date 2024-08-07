OnePlus launches the Apex Edition of OnePlus Open in India; check price, offers, more

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Open Apex Edition in India, the latest variant of its flagship foldable smartphone. Available in a new colourway, Crimson Shadow, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be on sale from August 10th.

Design

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a premium vegan leather back cover, diamond-like patterns, and vibrant orange accents on the Alert Slider. The camera dial is adorned with a light-reflective CD pattern encased in luxury glass. This design pays homage to the Hasselblad 503CW’s classic burgundy-red leather accents.

Performance and storage

The phone’s 16GB RAM enables smooth multitasking, while the 1TB ROM offers ample storage space. This configuration is one of the most advanced in foldable smartphones, promising a fast and seamless experience.

Security and privacy

The new independent security chip offers isolated storage and protection for personal information. The VIP mode, activated via the Alert Slider, locks the security chip and disables all microphones and cameras, ensuring a private environment.

AI features

With AI Eraser, users can remove unwanted elements from photos effortlessly. AI Smart Cutout allows for easy creation of custom stickers and enhanced subject recognition, making photo editing intuitive and fun.

Market reception and awards

The OnePlus Open series has received significant acclaim, including the title of "Best Folding Phone of the Year" from Pocket-lint. The Apex Edition aims to build on this success, reinforcing OnePlus's position in the foldable market.

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition includes:

-4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Fold

-Dual ProXDR displays with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

-Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

-67W SUPERVOOC flash charging

-OxygenOS 14.0 with Open Canvas

Weighing 239g and measuring 5.9mm thick when unfolded, the phone offers portability comparable to mainstream single-screen smartphones.

Price and offers

Priced at Rs 1,49,999, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and other retail partners.

Offers include:

-No-cost EMI for up to 12 months on leading bank cards.

-Instant Bank Discount of Rs 20,000 with ICICI Bank Cards.

-Up to 24 months No Cost EMI through Paper Finance.

-Exchange bonus of Rs 8000.

-Additional Linked Device Benefit worth INR 5000 on OnePlus.in for RCC customers.

-Benefits worth INR 2,250 for Jio post-paid users.

-Easy Upgrades program and 24 months no-cost EMI for ICICI Bank customers purchasing offline.