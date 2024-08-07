Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024: Best deals on iPhones, OnePlus 12, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and more

Amazon is currently hosting Great Freedom Festival sale in India, alongside Flipkart Flagship Freedom sale. The Amazon sale will end on August 11. Buyers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI Bank credit cards. In addition to this, customers will get Rs 50 cashback on minimum order of Rs 750 at Amazon Pay UPI.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is currently listed at Rs 49,190. Buyers will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 48,190. It is available in Product (Red), Midnight, Starlight and Pink colour options.

Apple iPhone 14

iPhone 14 is available at Rs 60,900 on Amazon during the ongoing sale. Buyers will also get an additional Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards. Notably, the iPhone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

OnePlus 12 5G

Available at Rs 64,999, OnePlus 12 5G is selling at Rs 59,999 on Amazon sale. Buyers will get Rs 6,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards. This will bring the price down to Rs 53,999. It is available in Glacial White, Silky Black and Flowy Emerald colour options.

Honor 200 5G

Honor 200 5G is selling at Rs 33,998 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival sale. Buyers will get an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 instant discount on all bank credit cards. After the discounts, the effective price will come down to Rs 29,998. It is selling in Moonlight White and Black colour options.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Launched at Rs 89,999, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is currently priced at Rs 46,794 on Amazon. There is also an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank credit cards. The foldable flip phone is available in Glacial Blue, Infinite Black and Pink colour options.

Notably, Flipkart Flagship sale is also live in India currently where you will get discounts on smartphones like Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Oppo K12X 5G, Realme 13 Pro+ and more.