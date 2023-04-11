OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 to go on first sale in India today; price, offers, other details

OnePlus launched its mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India last week at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz display, a 108MP triple rear camera setup and support for 67W SuperVOOC charge. The smartphone is set to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Vijay Sales, authorised stores and select partner stores.

Along with OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Buds 2 TWS earbuds will also be available for purchase in India starting today.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2 price, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour variants.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2,299 free of cost on the purchase of the smartphone. They will also get a discount of Rs 1,000 on OnePlus Nord Watch on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app between April 12 to April 15, post that it will be reduced to Rs 500 (April 15-April 30).

As for the bank offers, customers will get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank cards.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 2,999. They will be available in black and white colour options. Customers can get Rs 200 off on ICICI Bank cards.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite specifications, features

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a 6.72-inch LCD panel that offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box.

As for camera, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 16MP front facing camera for selfie and video calls.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also has a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

