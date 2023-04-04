OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Buds 2 earbuds to launch today at 7 pm IST: How to watch, what to expect

OnePlus is set to host a global launch event today where it will launch OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The company has confirmed several key details of the two products ahead of the official launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 7 pm IST today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company’s social media handles or YouTube page. You can also click on the link embedded below to catch all the live updates of the event.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite expected specifications

As per the official launch website, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a 6.72-inch IPS LCD panel that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that will house a 108MP primary sensor and a 16MP front facing camera for videos calls and selfies.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is confirmed to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB Type-C port. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 out of the box.

The smartphone will be available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite expected India price

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to be launched in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The base variant is likely to be priced at Rs 21,999 while the other variant might cost you Rs 23,999. This is the expected pricing after taking all the discounts and offers in to account.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds expected specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds are confirmed to come with 12.4mm dual drivers. The earbuds will also support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 25dB.

They will also come with support for BassWave Bass Enhancement Algorithm to offer a “balanced listening experience”.

In terms of design, they will look similar to their previous generations. As for the battery, the TWS earbuds will support fast charging. The company claims, “The fast charging gives you five additional hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.”

